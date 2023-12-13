Content creator Kiekie has made a video where she talked about the importance of having rich friends

She said she was on a shoot and needed some premium cars and she could call three people from her click

Kiekie was happy when three of them came with expensive brands of whips to solve her problem at that moment

Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, professionally known as Kiekie, has made a video to talk about the importance of having wealthy people in one's circle.

The content creator who welcomed her first child last year said she was having a shoot and she needed some premium automobiles on her set.

Kiekie talks about the importance of having rich friends. Photo credit @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

She didn't hesitate but took her phone and she was able to call the people among her clicks who came with brands such as Mercedes Benz, Lexus, and Range Rover.

Kiekie advises people to change their mentality

In the recording on her Instagram page, she told people that it was good to change their mindset about wealth and friendship.

The fashionable personality emphasized how great it is to have successful people as friends.

See the video below.

Fans react to Kiekie's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the skit maker about her circle of friends. Here are some of the comments below.

@mheenarh__:

"Apart from that sef, you are not safe if you are the only rich one in your circle."

@brandit_business:

"Someone is finally saying this... how can you have a friend who thinks that your expensive phone is a waste of money and the money should be used for something else. This is where bad blood starts."

@bloomingdale07:

"You have to be tight before you can have tight friends .. if say you no tight , dem no for release their car.. dem for suspect say you wan move am ."

@ecy_eseosa:

"The war is against poverty, not against your friends. Stop the competition, the sky is big enough to accommodate everyone."

@veevogee:

"Pray for your friends to be successful. The w@r is against p0verty."

@rosythrone':

"Money is sweeter when you and ur cycle are successful."

@olivepraise:

"When all of una get money they will be no hate or backlash among you guys."

@femininecarenaija:

"As you are praying for successful friends, pray for good friends. If not, they will offer you as a sacrifice."

@blessed_barbie01:

"God please I don’t want to be the only successful one in my circle."

@beautybybuqore':

"You are just lucky and also because you are a celebrity. Everyone wants to be friends with an important personality."

Kiekie appreciates fans for their love and prayer during their daughter's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Kiekie staged a grand birthday celebration for her first child when she turned one. After the party, she penned a lovely note to those who wished her and her daughter well.

She acknowledged the blessing and goodness of God upon the life of her daughter.

The skit maker also especially thanked her circle of friends for their support and for showing up during the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng