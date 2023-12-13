A man has made a video to claim that all the money Wizkid has been giving out are used to redeem his glory

He alleged that the singer has been given an assignment to use money to buy a flourishing career and long life

The man also claimed that the glory of a lot of people has been bought but they do not know yet they hustle to take the singer's money

The video of a social media user has been sighted online where he claimed that the money Ayodeji Balogun has been giving out is used for some diabolical purpose.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer made a pledge to give N100 million to kids in Surulere in honor of his late mother. The singer was later seen in the area and in Makoko to fulfil his promise.

Man claims Wizkid is diabolical as he uses money to buy people's glory. Photo credit @wizkidayo/@sunday.are

Source: Instagram

In the new development, the man alleged that the singer was given an assignment to use money he had been making to redeem his life and his career.

He claimed that once the singer gives out money, his career will continue to flourish and he would also live long.

Man says the glory of many people has been used

The social media user claimed that even though many have spiritual fathers and pastors, they cannot discern between good and evil.

He alleged that the glory of many have been used and they are still taking it as a joke. This development is coming a few days after DJ Chicken also claimed that Wizkid used the N20 million he gave to Money Gee to buy the hype man's glory.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video made by the man about Wizkid

Reaction have trailed the video made about the purpose of Wizkid's donation. Here are some of the comments below.

@kingyumzee:

"When yoruba and Igbo film too much."

@kahuna_kanny':

"Dey play oo, that’s our new president for now . Machala of Nigeria."

@mr_sacys:

"We still get this kind person for this country please send his location thanks you na why who na go dey where una dey cuz if you can't celebrate others you can expect people to celebrate you change your mindset bro one."

@wizkid_younger_brother:

"Who give u phone ?"

@dan_star00:

"No waste your time to listen to this guy, just go and stream my new EP truth be told and listen to that , thank you."

@kingsdoh_money_':

"Wiz please help this one too."

@dkingofafrica':

"Hand go soon touch you dey play."

@official_da_silva_1:

"Ode."

@gangan4886:

"My son I’m the God. I created the basted to come and suffer in this world and to talk rubbish .I come in peace."

@emsoulll:

"Make he come buy my join."

Shitta Boys call out Wizkid over N100 million donation

Legit.ng had reported that some boys in Shitta an area in Surulere had made a video to accuse the singer of neglecting them during his visit to Surulere.

They claimed that the singer always say that he comes from Shitta yet he has not done anything for them over there.

They warned him never to claim Shitta again and not to dare come over to do anything there.

Source: Legit.ng