Media personality and actress, Kiekie, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

The fashionista content creator rocked a beautiful monochrome look featuring a white sleeve

Fans and friends of the TV personality have taken to the comment section to compliment her

When it comes to celebrities who always understand the assignment in fashion, popular media personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, certainly makes the cut.

The media personality rocked a stylish black-and-white fit. Creidt: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Better known as Kiekie, the mother of one and content creator recently blessed her fans with some new photos and her style is everything!

In the photos, the star who sports a short hairstyle flaunts her curves in a black jumpsuit with one sleeve in white.

She accessorised the look with a pair of dark sunnies and a cute mini bag.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Kiekie over monochrome look

fair_chocolate:

"Everytime I save a picture in my favorite to use as my birthday photoshoot, another comes out after planningmy photographer is tired of mebut walahi I’ll include this one this year o."

fair_chocolate:

"Nobody comes close! Fashion is now spelt as kiekie✅not fashion."

mimi_temi:

"This is Elegant mama ❤️❤️❤️you’re too sweetttttt."

simeon.delight:

"Are you a doll? Picture perfect Posture perfect you ateeee❤️."

abikeshugaa:

"Let me add this style to carttt."

tomisin_oj:

"The outfit!! The pose!! You bodied it! "

_thereal_sharon:

"I love this cloth so much Where can I get it."

