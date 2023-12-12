A waitress has shown the result of her hard work as she came online to display a bundle of Naira notes

The lady also showed people some US Dollars she earned while doing the job, which is a side hustle for her

However, she also shed some tears in the video as she said she is also seeing money and 'shege' on the job

A lady displayed some Naira notes and US Dollars she earned while working as a waitress.

The lady, Sweet Davina, also said the job shows her 'shege' but, at the same time, gives her the money she displayed.

The lady said the work is stressful. Photo credit: TikTok/@sweetdavina1 and Getty Images/ATU Images.

Source: TikTok

Davina was seen celebrating and displaying money with her friends as she asked if it was true that money could not buy happiness.

She made the waitress job so enticing that some netizens started asking her if there were still vacancies where she worked.

However, others accused her of doing other things for money, but she said she worked hard for the cash in her hands.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as waitress displays US Dollars

@Ebonykykylicious asked:

"Why the tears then?"

@_Christiana asked:

"Please I need a waitress job, can you help me?"

@Eksu_gbedu reacted:

"God bless your hustle sis."

@flakkymama said:

"I have worked in Copacapana before for few weeks before I left Ibadan."

@Queencess Fetuga Temitope said:

"I started working 5 months ago and I've made N1m plus. I got my phone of almost 200k, got my mum's phone of 60k plus. Omo waitress/receptionist is the real deal."

@davidalways06 said:

"Don't do this for long, you are too young. Don't tamper with your beautiful life."

@Big barbiedoll said:

"You work @copacopana … I see why you get that money with you."

@goldenangel said:

"E dey sweet but shege dey o."

