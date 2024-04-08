A recently surfaced video showcases the popular prophet Odumeje Indabosky aboard an Air Peace flight en route to London

A video captured the moment when the renowned prophet, Odumeje Indabosky, was spotted on an Air Peace flight bound for London.

The prophet engaged with passengers who seemed welcoming of his light-hearted commandments as shown by @prophetodumeje.

Prophet Odumeje interacted with passengers on Air Peace. Photo credit: Odumejefan

Source: Instagram

He expressed that he enjoyed the flight and encouraged passengers to echo his sentiments, which they did with enthusiasm.

Reactions as Odumeje flies Air Peace

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chuckbond said:

“Let us all enjoin our freight.”

Jacinta wrote:

“E be like say Na first time papa dey enter flight.”

Nicklaus or Roland commented:

“I am not enjoying my fright abeg.”

Cumma also commented:

“The rion himself on his way to rondom. Fry safe.”

Solomon:

“The only fake pastor I love.”

MC Emergebcy:

“Na fright or flight??”

JesusAcvocate:

“That one cover face oga come down.”

Blesyn:

“I just arrived rondom I no see you papa and I enjoy my fright.”

Speed upBro:

“Nigeria to Londom, I enjoyed my fright.”

Lawrence Eve:

“He is a very lively man.”

Godwin Obinna:

“l also enjoyed my Fright ooh.”

User3842234309761:

“I enjoy my frite too! jajaja.”

Guyman Tech:

“Safe flight back, enjoy your trip.”

BB Don:

“I enjoy my fright.”

Presh2530:

“I enjoy my fright.”

Heismomo:

“Hope say all of them no be graduate.”

Original longi:

“I enjoyed my fright.”

Nigerian lady shares her experience on flying Airpeace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian traveler recounted her positive experience on an Air Peace flight from Lagos to London, highlighting the affordable ticket price of N886,600.

She emphasized the excellent value for money, noting the cost was much lower compared to other airlines.

This testimonial underscores Air Peace's competitive pricing and satisfying service. The traveler commended Air Peace for its punctuality, noting that the on-time departure and arrival significantly enhanced her travel experience.

There is also a story of a Nigerian man who was among the first Nigerians on Air Peace flight to London.

Source: Legit.ng