Regina Daniels has shared more pictures and videos of her and her mother Rita Daniels, at a Celestial Church

In one of the videos, some church members were expressing their excitement to see Regina Daniels

Another clip showed Regina Daniels and her mum announcing their donation to the church amid applause

Amid the reactions that trailed a video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mum Rita in white garment church outfits, the mother of two has shared more videos.

It turned out that Regina and her mum were among those who graced the 40th anniversary of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Abuja.

A video showed Regina and her mum arriving at the church venue in style before they were ushered in.

Another clip showed the moment some church members could not keep calm after seeing the mother of two in their midst.

In addition to the pictures and fun videos, Regina donated N2 million during an address at the church, while her mum also gave N500k as support.

Sharing the videos and pictures, Regina Daniels wrote,

"Happy Sunday everyone and a Happy 40th harvest Anniversary Celestial Church of Christ HALLELUYA."

Slide the post below to see the videos, including pictures Regina Daniels shared

Reactions as Regina Daniels attends Cele church

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

bella_ace_official:

"Two factor Authentication.. Na Collabo."

blackie_bigdreamz22:

"No wonder chief loyal."

gifted95kelly_blessed:

"Hallelujah!! Wow this garment really looks cute on you."

eventsbyadegold:

"Thanks for coming to our church 40th adult harvest anniversary. we love you Queen.. I love how you and your mother love God."

centralcathedralabuja:

"Thank you for gracing us with your presence and God will continue to bless you abundantly."

pikingodfavoured:

"U be Muslim with ur husband, u be cele member wit ur mom. Sha protection is important. Double double."

Regina Daniels' husband praises her

Legit.ng also reported how Ned Nwoko praised the actress for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting, as Regina shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

