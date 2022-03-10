BBNaija reality star and actor Boma recently dropped his dream list, which includes winning an Oscar, SAG award, among others

Boma, however, went on to shade other reality stars as he said their dream include buying shoes, houses, cars, among others

His statement seems to have backfired as Nigerians have taken to social media to drag him, some stressed that the other housemates have realistic dreams

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actor Boma Akpore has subjected himself to serious dragging on social media.

This comes after Boma revealed his dream list, which included winning an Oscar, Emmy award, among others.

But he didn't stop at that as he threw a shade at his fellow reality stars, saying that their dream list was to buy shoes, houses, cars, among others.

See his post below:

Nigerians drag Boma as he shades other housemates

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to tackle Boma as some said the other reality stars have more realistic dreams.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

davidfolaranmi:

"At least they have a chance of achieving theirs."

ry.anxx:

"At least theirs seem realistic."

its_korey:

"Your own dreams be like nightmares."

thekanyinsola:

"Lol .. talking like the people that have those awards don’t also have houses and cars !!"

fat_to_fit_with_amyra:

"Una don start o! Man proposes and God disposes #prayforgrace."

teesbeautylane:

updategees:

"Hope still dey for dem to achieve ham. But mi o ni so oro kan kan based on your own hope."

brandynwosu:

"Your dream mustn’t be the dream of someone else…..dream your dream and let others dream theirs."

teesbeautylane:

lolochychy:

"Don’t invalidate someone else’s dream as long as they’re not disturbing you with theirs! Dream yours and they’ll dream theirs! Most importantly, do more work and less ‘unnecessary’ talks!!!!"

Tega tackles a fan who scolded Boma for commenting on her post

Legit.ng reported that following their escapade in the house as well as the huge backlash that followed, fans of BBNaija's Tega are of the opinion that Boma should be careful around their fave.

In a post sighted online, the mum of one did her version of a viral video and in the caption, advised people not to let anyone stop them from finding their true love.

Just like many others, Boma decided to react to the video with fire emojis but the gesture did not go well with a fan.

