Nigerian music star Rema, like Tems, also played a role in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rema, who was speechless, revealed that his voice was in the trailer of the movie, which is yet to be released

The news has left Nigerians, including celebrities gushing as many stormed his page to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has attained a new feat outside the music industry as he lands a role in Hollywood's upcoming movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rema, in a statement, revealed his voice was featured in the trailer of the sequel of the Marvel Studio’s movie, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

Rema shares Black Panther's trailer. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Calm Down crooner has joined his Nigerian colleague, Tems, who also contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

Sharing the video, Rema wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My voice on the Black Panther trailer, wow, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever! ✊"

See his post below:

Fans react as Rema lands role in Hollywood movie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shawnifee:

"Global Rema! Wasn’t too sure when I first heard it on the trailer. Kept replaying. Now that you’ve confirmed it, it’s so good to see! Your growth >>>>>>"

cognoscenti0:

"Mavin records and marvel studios are both doing marvelous things aje "

cheeboozhor:

"You don blow oo. I remember back then in school when we dey gist and chop from the same pot lmaoo. Proud of you."

excel_obas:

"From being a big fan to being on the sound track for one of there movies this is the type of blessings i ask for... Big congrats idolo."

sakpo0007:

"Prince of Afrobeats, I saw the GREATNESS in you since day 1! My GOAT."

Fans flood Rema's page to remind him of school resumption

A few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended its eight months strike action, fans and followers of Nigerian music star Rema stormed his verified account on Twitter to question him on when he would resume school.

Rema, who had gained admission to the University of Lagos (Unilag) in January to study Creative Arts, was yet to resume class owing to the strike action.

While many students like him kept their hopes high during the eight-month strike action, Rema used the opportunity to focus on his music career as he continued to shut down concerts outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng