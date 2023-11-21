Mohbad's mother, in a moving video, revealed the Nigerian police has released the remains of the late singer

She, however, revealed the singer's dad Joseph Aloba was the one delaying the reburial arrangements

The former Marlian signee's mum cried out to well-meaning Nigerians to advocate on her behalf

A video of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba's mother, Mrs Olumiyi, spilling details of how the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, was delaying his reburial arrangements has gone viral on social media.

Mohbad’s mother, who spoke in the Yoruba language, revealed the police, after conducting an autopsy, released the body of the singer.

Mohbad's mum calls on Nigerians to advocate on her behalf. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

She, however, stressed that Mohbad's father persisted in keeping the body with the police.

Mohbad's mum cries for help

The singer's mother, who was close to tears, recounted how she appealed to Mohbad's dad to let him be buried, but he refused.

Mohbad’s mum revealed she had tried her best as she appealed to Nigerian and the late singer's colleagues to come to help her persuade Mohbad’s father.

Watch the video of Mohbad's mum speaking below:

Netizens react as Mohbad's mum cries for help

See some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

Plux9ja:

"Anybody when talk against this man, make una check am well, una can support women, the same mama wen no no wait in a children eat for 10 years."

princess_btoks:

"Who will go come believe na. Omo Mohbad continue resting in peace We love you but God loves you more."

Onlineguru_:

"10years i no see mummy__mummy don show face now with crocodile tears."

BodmaxTips:

"Another drama, they should let this young man soul Rest, why delaying the burial now when he hurriedly did it before. That man sha."

Source: Legit.ng