Portable has made his grievance known to songwriter Bankulli who recorded a song for him in his studio

The singer was called for a collabo by Shatta Wale and they both recorded the day Portable's G-Wagon broke down

WA while after making the music, Portable accused Bankulli of using his song to welcome artiste without releasing it

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has called out songwriter Abisagboola Oluwaseun John professionally known as Bankulli for holding onto a song he did with Shatta Wale at his studio.

The singer who is away in London said Bankulli has been using his song to entertain artists that visit his studio.

Portable calls out Bankulli over song recorded with Shatta Wale. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@bankulli/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Portable says his G-Wagon broke down the day he recorded with Shatta Wale

In the video, the singer who was recently featured in Di'ja's love song stated that he was on his way to record the song when his G-wagon broke down on the road. He had to abandon it and rush to work.

He added that he can't use his G-wagon as a big prize to make music and someone would just rip him off anyhow.

Portable stated on Instagram that he was the one who wrote this song himself so he can't understand why Bankulli has been holding onto it.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable where he called out Bankulli. Here are some of the comments below.

@davidlife_____:

"But why him no wan release Portable song… drag am, dram am drag am."

@kvng_jelly_frosh:

"Potable for life ."

@kennymoore109:

"Na Bankuli turn. Na turn by turn if you dey comment."

@manarealgram:

"I like the way he’s speaking up."

@hypeengine_mcbalo:

"Werey go speak up sha niii."

@kboi_original231:

"Big pressure for industry politics ."

@iambuzor:

"Why dem no release the song with ? Because Shattawale dey inside ? The industry dey one kind o....All I know be say I love Portable..... make him just leave Youngy Duu."

@official_chrisunic:

"Can you just be quite for once."

"Can you just be quite for once."

@sussbeatz:

"Can you imagine the nonsense coming out from ur mouth @portablebaeby so make producer die before una drop song cause producer no get wetin to do with money."

Portable calls out Odumodublvck

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Portable had called out Odumodublvck and said he is not the best rapper in Abuja.

He questioned why the rapper should be given such a title and recalled how he performed better than him a few years ago.

The singer said he rapped in Yoruba at a singing competition so he is the one who deserved the title.

Source: Legit.ng