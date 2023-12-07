Celebrated Nollywood veteran Alex Usifo recently honoured his three decades of marriage to his lovely, beautiful wife

The movie star shared a video collage featuring captivating vintage photographs of the memorable moments he shared with his wife during their 30-year journey together

Overwhelmed with emotions and having much to say, the elderly man reassured his wife of his everlasting love for her

Veteran Nigerian actor Alex Usifo has marked his 30th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife.

The film icon, whose 30th wedding anniversary was November 27, celebrated the occasion on Thursday, December 7, via Instagram with love-infused vintage pictures.

Alex Usifo shares throwback pictures to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary with wife Credit: @alexusifo_official

Source: Instagram

The montage carefully put together included the movie star’s wedding pictures and other wonderful moments during their conjugal journey.

He further expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for his 30 years of companionship and love with his wife.

“Last week, November 27, we celebrated our 30th anniversary, and it keeps dawning on me over and over again how blessed I am and how amazing life is with you. I have so much to say, but ‘I love you and always will’ is what caps it for me.

“Happy 20th anniversary to us.”

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate with Alex Usifo

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

officialngoziezeonu:

"Happy anniversary. Forever together."

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy Anniversary sir. Wishing u eternal blisssss."

ls__ifeoma:

"More God divine blessings upon your marriage and lives in Jesus Christ mighty name."

ochanya4real:

"Congratulations on your wedding anniversary . More sweet memories In Jesus name sir. Thanks for believing in marriage."

emilefo:

"wow happy anniversary to both you sir may God Almighty bless your home."

phynephaze:

"Congrats Sir. I pray for many more years of blissful togetherness."

ebehireme77:

"A Big Congratulations to My Dearest Uncle and Family."

georgeokoyo:

"My brother for life happy anniversary. May God continue to bless your union. Egbe fuere obhio."

Source: Legit.ng