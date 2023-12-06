Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally agreed to opinions online that she now rocks a new figure

In a new post on her page, the billionaire wife described her new figure as a grown woman's weight

According to the mum of two who shared new photos, having a good night's sleep earned her the look

Popular actress Regina Daniels loves to show off her figure and loos on social media, and her recent post sparked reactions.

Showing off new photos of her rocking a colourful gown, the mum of two spoke about her weight.

Regina Daniels gushes over her new figure Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina, who recently showed off in a private jet, revealed that she had a good night's sleep and put on some weight.

Rocking a dress from her brand, the actress, who seems to be in competition with her Moroccan co-wife, struck different poses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"I think I had a goodnight sleep and now I have put on some grown woman’s weight."

See the post below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' post

Read some of the comments sighted on the actress' post below:

bongoideas:

"Aside posting herself, what exactly does this girl offer?"

iam_creamybella:

"Baby no 3?"

prankhottiee:

"You grew from a girl to a better and beautiful woman."

onyemelukwechidimma:

"I wish you the third one in Jesus name Amen."

samxcas_:

"More women need to look up to you ♥️‼️"

ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

"U don’t joke wit sleep sis."

patience__havillah:

"Ina my Nigeria Barbi with the touch of an African mother keep the fire burning. I love you my lookalike just so you know."

tri_cia_sam:

"Always beautiful."

_debbie_christopher:

"Literally the prettiest."

Regina Daniels reveals English breakfast her 3-year-old son demands every morning

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress couldn't hide her astonishment at her 3-year-old son Munir's peculiar breakfast demands.

The actress shared a video on social media of Munir eating a healthy breakfast of sliced fruit, veggies, and cooked eggs, demonstrating his regular inclination for a balanced breakfast.

Behind the camera, Regina expressed her amazement and concern for her son's appetite.

Source: Legit.ng