“Baby Number 3?” Reactions As Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Grown Woman Weight, Shares Photos
- Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally agreed to opinions online that she now rocks a new figure
- In a new post on her page, the billionaire wife described her new figure as a grown woman's weight
- According to the mum of two who shared new photos, having a good night's sleep earned her the look
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Popular actress Regina Daniels loves to show off her figure and loos on social media, and her recent post sparked reactions.
Showing off new photos of her rocking a colourful gown, the mum of two spoke about her weight.
Regina, who recently showed off in a private jet, revealed that she had a good night's sleep and put on some weight.
Rocking a dress from her brand, the actress, who seems to be in competition with her Moroccan co-wife, struck different poses.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
She wrote:
"I think I had a goodnight sleep and now I have put on some grown woman’s weight."
See the post below:
Reactions to Regina Daniels' post
Read some of the comments sighted on the actress' post below:
bongoideas:
"Aside posting herself, what exactly does this girl offer?"
iam_creamybella:
"Baby no 3?"
prankhottiee:
"You grew from a girl to a better and beautiful woman."
onyemelukwechidimma:
"I wish you the third one in Jesus name Amen."
samxcas_:
"More women need to look up to you ♥️‼️"
ifunanyaigwe.kmj:
"U don’t joke wit sleep sis."
patience__havillah:
"Ina my Nigeria Barbi with the touch of an African mother keep the fire burning. I love you my lookalike just so you know."
“Too childish”: Knocks as BBNaija Kiddwaya shows off his new bae, throws huge shade at his ex-lovers
tri_cia_sam:
"Always beautiful."
_debbie_christopher:
"Literally the prettiest."
Regina Daniels reveals English breakfast her 3-year-old son demands every morning
Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress couldn't hide her astonishment at her 3-year-old son Munir's peculiar breakfast demands.
The actress shared a video on social media of Munir eating a healthy breakfast of sliced fruit, veggies, and cooked eggs, demonstrating his regular inclination for a balanced breakfast.
Behind the camera, Regina expressed her amazement and concern for her son's appetite.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng