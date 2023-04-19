Ogudu Oluwanishola, the mother of Wizkid’s first child, was incredibly happy as she celebrated her 30th birthday in style

The delighted entrepreneur and mother of one shared a sweet, cozy birthday video on her Instagram page to commemorate her special day

Fans of the Grammy Award winning musician couldn't help but show their love for his first baby mama to mark her day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Oluwanishola Ogudu, the first baby mama of Afrobeats star Wizkid, celebrated her new age on April 19, 2023.

The single mother of one showed her gratitude for having made it this far in life by posting a cozy video of herself on her Instagram page.

Wizkid's first baby mama Shola32 birthday Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

Oluwanishola Ogudu is the mother Wizkid’s first child Boluwatife.

In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy Birthday to ME!!! 32 where!!??? Forever 23, baby!!! ‍♀️❤️ #BlessedAndHighlyFavored."

See her post below

Fans and celebrities celebrate Ogudu

_adorable_omon:

"Happy birthday mama Bolu."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy birthday sweetie ❤️Gods blessings always."

aramideskitchen:

"Happy birthday to the coolest mother ever. Many happy returns, have a nice day❤️."

sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday mommyyyy."

gbolahan__oluwatobiloba:

"More good my crush ."

Wizkid gives fans a glimpse of his second son with manager Jada P

Still in a related story about parents showing off their kids, Legit.ng reported that MIL crooner Wizkid pleasantly surprised many people on social media after sharing a rare photo of his second son with Jada.

The little man was captured alongside his elder brother, Zion, and many fans and admirers couldn't stop gushing over the photo.

"❤️but we never know this kid's name That’s why SIR BIG BAD WIZ is Best Great Fantastic Superstar Legend Idol man of integrity," a fan wrote.

Wizkid shares first full photo of his second son with Jada P

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid took many fans and followers by surprise after sharing a rare photo of his second son with Jada.

The little man was captured alongside his elder brother, Zion, and many couldn't stop gushing over the photo.

"This baby look so much like wizkid, see his daddy’s copy," one of the singer's fans wrote

Source: Legit.ng