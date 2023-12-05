Nigerian singer Asake has continued to spar reactions online as photos of him and an endowed mystery lady keep popping up

In new photos, the Lonely At The Top crooner and the young lady posed for new loved-up photos from what seemed to be a night out

Asake and his woman locked lips and held hands, leaving netizens speculating and reaching conclusions

Recent photos of singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and an unidentified lady rumoured to be his girlfriend have sparked reactions online.

In the photo, the couple seemed to be on a date as they posed for mirror pictures with the lady holding a bouquet of flowers.

Netizens react to new photos of Asake and mystery lady

The singer, who has been playing lover boy lately, locked lips with the mystery lady in one of the photos, and in another, they intertwined fingers.

Flaunting his woman, Asake also playfully grabbed her behind in the photos. Recall that the singer revealed he left dance to make music because of money.

Reactions to Asake's photos

turlash_bakes:

"Asake dey lover boy era."

iteoluwakonishilailai:

"Congratulations to him, no more lonely at the top."

sisi_medley:

"Asake, pls let the singles breathe."

yellowshugabae:

"Make una sha no cry come instagram later."

iamstepee:

"One is to have yansh but is another thing for the yansh to be very soft."

faihvour_:

"No more lonely lonely lonely... let's hear the love version."

kushmoni_cole_:

"Ahhh Omoh the breakfast song go hit oh,e go be banger."

tiz_uche_lukey:

"Mr money no dey waste time."

direkta_t.i:

"This is beautiful. I hope this ship sails forever."

Asake ignores French security who tried to stop him during his music video

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer caused a buzz over his visit to France.

The YBNL star was captured on camera when a French security guard tried stopping him during his music video shot.

Asake was seen performing for the videographer in front of him when the French official asked him to stop filming on the streets.

However, the musician was brave enough to snub the officer and directed his videographer to tilt his camera towards the elderly man while still carrying out his duties.

