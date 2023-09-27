Nollywood actor Lege Miami has advised ladies in their thirties to stop chasing men approaching them for relationships

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, Lege added that such ladies should hurry because men are scarce

The actor announced that his match-making programme starts at 11:30 a.m. while advising ladies to join

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nollywood actor turned matchmaker Kehinde Adams, known as Lege Miami, has advised ladies of marriageable age, especially those 35 years old, to stop sending men away.

In a recording sighted by Legit.ng, Lege warned ladies who are within the age bracket not to joke about marriage.

“Women Now Enter Menopause at 35,” Lege Miami Warns Ladies of Evil Set to Befall Them, Video Trends Photo Credit @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege claims menopause starts at 35 years

The controversial matchmaker has said that some ladies enter menopause when they are 35 years old. He warned ladies to stop wasting time so they wouldn't regret it later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor was held telling ladies to join his show so they could find suitable partners.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege Miami telling ladies to get married

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below

@Symply_Phyl:

"Why is he shouting like that?"

@OLUMAYORT:

"He said monopause."

@dr_adetountanni:

"So because they are getting old, they should go and marry nonsense. And which theory says no more men? Last I checked, the population of men exceeds women so what is he saying? Elenu Shipo."

@ademiluyi_ade

"Oh really. I always thought there were more women than men just had to recheck now to see u was wrong."

@Sandolicious24:

"Marriage is not by force abeg. Not everyone will marry."

@olasunkanmi_ade:

"35 years tin wo monopus O."

@tiana_taiwo:

"Lege, it's not monopause. It's funny how people think about children only when it comes to marriage."

@FK_Drizzle003:

"You’ll dress this handsome start with English then end with Yoruba … at the end only few viewers watched to the end or understand what’s wrong with this people. I only understood 35,36,37,40.. the rest was just sound vibrations."

@ademiluyi_ade:

"Oh really. I always thought there were more women than men just had to recheck now to see u was wrong."

@DiploKardashian:

"Who shift the age bracket for Menopause from 45 come 35? wahala just full ground."

Lege Maimi claims 95% of Nigerian girls in Dubai sell their bodies

Legit.ng previously reported that Lege Miami had given the statistics of Nigerian girls selling their bodies for a living in Dubai.

He made the controversial outburst while invited on media personality Nedu's podcast.

In the podcast, he pledged his support for President Tinubu and said he was not paid to be loyal to him.

Source: Legit.ng