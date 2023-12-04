Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladips, has now taken to social media to lambaste celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut

Oladips went live on Instagram to rant about how Tunde Ednut ignored his messages to post his album for a fee but posted news about him dying for three days

Oladips’ call out of the blogger soon spread on social media and it raised different hot takes from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladips, is back in the news, and this time he’s dragging celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Recall that after news of Oladips’ supposed death was posted online, several bloggers including Tunde Ednut shared details on it.

Nigerians react as Oladips drags Tunde Ednut for not posting his album. Photos: @oladips, @mazitundeednut

In a new development, Oladips has expressed his displeasure with the celebrity blogger over their recent interaction.

During an Instagram live session, the rapper recounted how Tunde Ednut stopped replying to his messages after he asked him to post about his album for a fee.

According to Oladips, he reached out to Tunde Ednut as a senior and asked him how to go about promoting his album and he even asked him for a reasonable price. To the music star’s surprise, he did not hear back from the blogger even though they had been chatting up to that moment.

Speaking further, Oladips said he was not moved by Tunde Ednut’s lack of response only to see that the blogger later posted the news that he reportedly died for three days. In addition, the rapper made it clear that he wasn’t upset at anybody because it’s their job as bloggers to use him for likes and comments but that they should also promote his album.

“I was not even begging for a free post, I was like give me a reasonable price as a brother", he said.

See Oladips’ video below:

Reactions as Oladips slams Tunde Ednut for not posting his album

The video of Oladips calling out Tunde Ednut for not helping promote his music but sharing news surrounding his ‘death’ raised mixed feelings from Nigerians with some of them blasting the rapper.

Read some of their comments below:

e4emmanuel:

“You messaged him yesterday and you’re dragging him for not replying you today??? Do you know how many DMs he gets every minute?? Who and where is his manager? Could it be another PR stunt?? Y’all try and be creative nau *hisses in entitlement mentality*.”

beautifuldebbyg:

“He claims to be a king maker.... He should be dragged. I sometimes don't like that guy. Very bad guy sometimes.”

Obaksolo:

“Why una dey stress Tunde? Talk to other blogs like IJ , Instablog, Linda Ikeji and others. No be by force to post you. Everyone get their own people.”

_houseofzest:

“Why the entitlement sef? Chased clout with death, no apology whatsoever. Na so so drag you wan Dey drag people . Is it by force to help or listen??? Maybe I’m getting something wrong sha.”

ewaoluwao:

“Oladips take several seat…Nobody owes you anything Abeg…What is this gaslighting sev?”

smartofficial__:

“That Tunde Ednut supports only the people he likes.”

Kinghashthattag:

“Well he has a point.... ”

nifyees_signature:

“Guy rest Tunde no Dey reply ghost.”

teggywales:

“Just now now you resurrect you don Dey drag people.”

mimshachvic:

“Oga, nor drag tunde ednut into this matter nau... You don already put yourself in a bad light by chasing clout with death.”

Seyi_pearl:

“You had to die to get your album promoted wow... just wow.. what a DEAD'ATHON.”

Gold_candie_:

“Now that he’s still alive, please promote his album he even wants to pay. No need of showing fake love when he’s gone. @mazitundeednut it doesn’t take much.”

iamaurino:

“I see the pain in his voice. Celebrate or help people in need when they are alive. God will take you to your desired level, AMEN.”

