A video of former NURTW's boss in Lagos, MC Oluomo, on the campaign open-roof bus with Tinubu during the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign in Lagos has gone viral

MC Oluomo's son King West shared the viral clip on his social media page, with a comment noting that the people his father was in their company were the movers and shakers of Nigeria

MC has always been an astute APC man and was seen vehemently campaigning for his political boss during the APC campaign grand finale in Lagos

MC Oluomo's son King West shared the viral clip online, stirring reactions with the caption he tagged to the video.

Reactions trail a viral video MC Oluomo's son shared bragging about his father as he was seen on the APC campaign bus in Lagos. Photo credit: @king_westt/@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

West's comment had come across to many Nigerians as a brag. He noted that the campaign bus his father was on wasn't something anybody could hop on; instead, only the movers and shakers of Nigeria were allowed on board.

Read West's comment bragging about his father's connection:

"You see the bus wey my papa dey on, e no easy you sabi the people wey dey on top that bus."

However, King West's caption about his father joining the Tinubu Lagos campaign has received massive backlash from Nigerians.

See the viral video of MC Oluomo joining the APC campaign bus in Lagos below:

See how netizens reacted MC Olumo's video and his son's comment about the clip

@petmorah:

"You-all are not ready for what is coming in this country if they succeed just know that it is finished."

@gloryudo02:

"Na why dem give am tribal mark…no wisdom."

@pweerypearl:

"Has this one ever earned salary in his life. When hustlers are talking this one too wan talk. Please help me tell him that without his father he is a nobody. Yenyenyenyen."

@chi_bliss:

"You shouldn't be bragging my darling. You should be ashamed that your father’s brand is professional agbero at his age."

@chimeezu:

"This next dispensation no go easy oo. Imagine this crew in aso rock, okpooo."

@crazydaisy_usman:

"Oga, keep quiet and rest with your face like panel beater."

@itz_ninuola:

"Wetin dey do this abiku pikin."

@suliatoluwadarasimi:

"The witches and wizards in Nigeria are not doing anything Walahi."

@tohmi_20:

"Obviously it’s not his fault. If not for the mess we find ourselves in, Shey this one suppose dey brag???"

@mrsaproko9ja:

"How much this werey don hustle for he whole life?"

@dreyfustrammel:

"Unfortunately, the educated graduate middle class professionals are not ready to challenge the "so called" agbero , non educated ruling class....Una never start , dey play...."

MC Oluomo reveals he started as a conductor in primary school, shares story in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ex-NURTW boss Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, made it clear in a video that he worked his way up to where he is right now in life.

In a video sighted online, Oluomo seemed to be replying to allegations against him, asking people to come forward with proof about his life.

He then continued by saying that he started life as a conductor while still in primary school, and he would go with the vehicle from Lagos to Ogun state on several trips, collecting money from passengers.

