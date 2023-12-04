Late Sammie Okposo's daughter, Alulu, had her wedding in Lagos over the weekend

Videos from the event showed the likes of Jennifer Eliogu, Chidi Mokeme, and Elvina Ibru, among others, in attendance

A video from her traditional wedding has gone viral online as netizens penned congratulatory messages to her

Fun videos from the wedding of late gospel singer Sammie Okposo's daughter, Alulu Okposo, have emerged online.

The wedding, which took place on Saturday, December 2, at the Ibru Garden in Victoria Island, was attended by some popular faces in the entertainment industry, such as Jennifer Eliogu, Chidi Mokeme, and rapper Vector.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Alulu had announced her wedding some months back by sharing pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page.

A video from Alulu's traditional wedding has gone viral online as she was seen dressed as an Edo bride and her husband matching it with a male outfit.

People congratulate Okposo's daughter

Legit.ng gathered some of the congratulatory messages; see them below:

osanyinstepz:

"Congratulations! Her amazing dad must be smiling in heaven."

cindys_glam_hair:

"The best thing in my marriage ceremony…my Igbo husband was like this is strange."

gloriaehis:

"I gained an amazing sister to my fold welcome to the family @alulasometinnn my love."

officialwolecole:

"Happy married life TP my G."

attractions__affordables:

"Wow congratulations didn't know he had grown kids, osaruese."

bolajifuse_starboy:

"Omo glad alula is engaged Mehn so happy for her. Alula okposo- Ibru she’s also an ibru family ! We gather go bridge house together that year."

etinosab0:

"Congratulations to dia new home. Blessings of God I pray."

Sammie Okposo's wife cries at farewell service

It was a night of sober reflection and celebration of the late Sammie Okposo as a clip captured his wife, Ozioma, shedding tears when an old video of the singer was shared on a screen.

In the video, Okposo was seen appreciating his wife, thanking her for loving him and staying true to him when he erred.

The gospel singer passed on in November 2022.

