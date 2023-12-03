"A video showing the moment actor Yhemolee linked up Wizkid at a club is trending on social media

In the clip, Yhemolee placed his hands on Wizkid's shoulder as they walked together into the club

The viral video has since sparked reactions on social media as many accused Yhemolee of disrespecting WIzkid

Actor Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemolee, has come under criticism over his reaction in a video of him linking up music star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' at a nightclub in Lagos.

A viral video shared by Billie Adeleke showed the moment Wizkid arrived at the club and was welcomed by a man calling him popsy.

Video of Yhemolee at a club with Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo @yhmo_lee

However, a clip from the club showed the moment Yhemolee placed his hand on Wizkid's shoulder as they walked together. Towards the end, Wizkid appeared to have removed his hand.

In another clip, Wizkid, who recently made headlines after giving Hypeman, Money Gee, N20 million for dedicating a song to him, was seen having some fun moments at the club.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting a viral video of Iyabo Ojo rapping about Wizkid.

Netizens knock Yhemolee

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

uzormoni_:

"This yehmolee can form waiting e no be."

pagekiz:

"Yehmolee Dey do say him sabi wizkid he sharply put hand for him shoulder he wan Dey do notice me wizzy comot him hand asap."

lionofkogi:

"lol ebi like say e comot Yle hand oo.. small small boys no sha get respect sha Werrey won used wizzy trend baba help am well."

stinootech:

"Na see finish they make you put hand for our wizkid shoulder. How much Yemolee get ? Night life influencer oshi you get mind they put hand for our big-wiz shoulder ! Baba comot his hand later sha."

s4v4g3_2100:

"He later comot yhemo lee hand."

efe_mooney:

"Nah Yemolee hold Machala like that e nor even Dey Fear."

lokogbagba:

"Why yehmolee go dey put hand for wiz's shoulder dat's see finish o."

Lil Frosh counters Yhemolee's lawsuit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lil Frosh filed a second counter lawsuit, accusing Yhemolee of assault and seeking damages of N500 million.

This was after Lil Frosh accused Yhemolee of slapping him at an event.

Reacting, someone queried Lil Frosh by saying:

"Did he slap you with his own hand or someone else from his crew? because he claim he did not lay a finger on you?'

