Actress Uzo Aduba has taken to social media to show off her bundle of joy, her daughter

The movie star gave a sneak peek of the newborn and, in her caption, gushed over how her life changed with her arrival

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with congratulatory messages and warm wishes

Uzo Aduba had no idea she could fall in love fast and deeply until she delivered her baby girl, Adaiba.

The Nigerian-American actress announced that she had become a mother and gave a sneak peek of her child as they bonded on the hospital bed.

Netizens congratulate Uzo Aduba Photo credit: @uzoaduba

Source: Instagram

Aduba, who won her 3rd Emmy Award in 2020, gushed over how quickly something transformed within her after she pushed out her daughter.

According to her, her daughter's arrival is a miracle, and she expressed joy that she belongs to her and her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former Orange is The New Black actress, grateful for joining the 'mommy's club', also gushed about how much work she would have to do as a mother.

Her caption read:

"My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. I’m a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful"

See Aduba's post below:

Netizens congratulate Uzo Aduba

Lupita Nyong'o, Gabrielle Union and other celebrities congratulated the actress. Read some of the comments below:

lalaakindoju:

"Yayyy! Congratulations!!!"

ucheogbodo:

"Congratulations Uzor."

folustorms:

"Congratulations Uzo May God and all his helpers guide and protect you on this journey . Welcome little Ada, we are so pleased to have you here."

dakoreea:

"Massive Congratulations Hun!!! God bless the little one."

jessetyler:

"I'm over the moon for you love! You already look like a natural! I'm here for ANYTHING you need. Except breast feeding."

msmelanielynskey:

"So, so SO happy for you. You are embarking on the most magical journey!! What a lucky little girl to have the kindest-hearted, smartest, most brilliant mama."

missmelissasr:

"Welcome to the most exhausting, exciting, painful, loving part of your life forever more. Welcome to the world baby girl."

Actress Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress gave birth to a baby boy to the joy of her many fans on social media.

The Nollywood star took to her official Instagram page to announce that she and her husband have welcomed their second child together.

Uche Ogbodo, now a mother of three, shared lovely maternity photos online to accompany the great news. She also posted a snap showing her newborn son’s hands.

Source: Legit.ng