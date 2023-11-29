Popular Nigerian rapper Olamide is considered one of the few legendary entertainers in the country

A video of the rapper exiting a venue and his approach to the people around sparked reactions

Netizens have praised Olamide for being humble despite his status in the music industry

Many people do not expect a level of humility from most Nigerian celebrities given what they have achieved.

A video of rapper Olamide Adedeji's interaction with some people around him has got netizens commending him.

In the clip, a man called his attention as the rapper advanced towards his G-Wagon with his team on standby.

Netizens react to Olamide's video Photo credit: @olamide

Source: Instagram

Donned in a suit with a scarf over his hair, the dad of two bowed before shaking and holding the man in a brief embrace.

Olamide, who revealed why he signed new artists, bowed and shook the woman on the side before finally entering his car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olamide's video

The clip got fans gushing over and commending the singer. Read some of the comments gathered below:

ayam_palesh:

"Very humble young man."

sun_fresh_dc:

"They all got same White SUV I mean d YBNL fam."

dammysurpluss:

"Baddo is there daddy, no one meet am una just dey try."

sekinat_ayodele:

"Always respect people. I too love him. Badoo for plenty reasons."

iam_isrel:

"Who else notice say olamide dey behave like lucious for empire."

samezy001:

"The Real champion."

poducer02:

"Baba ope no dey waste time."

amo_keade:

"Olamide too humble, my love."

flamezyofficial_:

"Humility wan wounjur baddo."

zularshotit:

"Fun fact: Asake, Olamide and Fireboy drive the same brand and colour of GWagon."

Olamide reveals motivation behind his record label

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer mentioned that he began signing artists to reinvest in the business that was giving him money and prevent frivolous spending.

Olamide, the CEO of YBNL Records, told Nandi Madida of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio during a chat on his highly anticipated album, Unruly.

He added that he figured out he had to make a business out of it.

