Temi Otedola has shared a new video of her speaking in pidgin, and it has gone viral on social media

The billionaire heiress, in a voiceover, shared details of how her day went from making her hair to visiting an expensive restaurant

Temi's video has, however, stirred different reactions; while many found it hilarious, others warned her against speaking pidgin again

Actress and fashion blogger Temi Otedola, one of the celebrity daughters of billionaire Femi Otedola, has left people talking over a new video of her sharing details about her day in pidgin.

In the video she shared on her verified TikTok page, Temi, in a voiceover, flaunted her new hairstyle as she revealed it was painful but beautiful.

Temi Otedola speaks in pidgin. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In another clip, the billionaire daughter was seen checking out her. She was later seen at an expensive restaurant where she spoke about the food she was served and how expensive it might be.

Temi ended the video of her at the restaurant by saying: 'No be me dey pay."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the clip, she wrote in a caption:

"This pidgin no graduate primary school."

Watch the video Temi Otedola shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting Temi Otedola's reaction after she ate moi moi and pap for the first time.

Netizens react to video of Temi Otedola speaking pidgin

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments, see them below:

pretty Angie:

"She learnt it from Mr eazi."

Popoola Grace:

"The pidgin is not pidgining ma please don't try it again."

Zainab The Amëërah:

"Who knew pidgin could be giving slay."

Trinnah:

pidgin wey no graduate primary school."

God abeg:

"@Temi Otedola you dey speak pidgin I think say rich man pikin no sabi pidgin."

Fateemah:

"The pidgin is killing me."

Gerald St James:

"Wife no fit speak pidgin, husband dey speak pidgin."

Temi Otedola speaks on her 'brokest' moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Temi Otedola trended over a revelation she made about herself.

In a video, Temi said her most broke moment was at 15 when her parents stopped giving her pocket money.

She also shared how she earned her first $1,200k.

Source: Legit.ng