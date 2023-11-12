A video of Temi Otedola trying a combination of pap with moi moi is trending on social media

In the clip, the billionaire daughter revealed it was the first time she was eating moi moi with pap

Another clip showed Temi asking if she was supposed to drop a piece of the moi moi in the pap, which stirred reactions

Nigerian billionaire heiress and actress Temi Otedola recently shared a fun video of her eating a bean pudding cake, aka moi moi, with pap.

In the video that has since gone viral, Temi, one of the daughters of billionaire Femi Otedola, revealed it was her first time eating the two meals together.

Temi Otedola dips moi moi in pap in viral video. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi also revealed it was her first time drinking pap as she was only used to custard.

In another clip, the actress, who recently hinted at being married to singer Mr Eazi, asked her viewers if she was supposed to dip a bit of the moi moi in the pap before eating.

Watch the video below:

People react as Temi Otedola tries moi moi with pap

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the billionaire daughter's video.

socialmediajnky:

"This same pap wey dem almost use kill some people as children."

jagabaney007:

"Pap wey be first food for some people as dem enter this life."

Oye440

"Food wey be best food for our house na him rich man pikin Dey try for the first time."

Suleimabaker:

"We no blame her oooo...Some of us grew up this way...."

youngskidmusic:

"Me checking if she will cut the moi moi inside the pap, then I'll know she's lying cos na only expert Dey do am."

theoliviaa_:

"Poor man Pikin go think say na Lie."

ifeadeolaoye:

"She’s actually interesting to watch but sister why are you dipping moimoi inside pap? We don’t do that thanks."

Temi Otedola shares clip from billionaire dad's birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that it was a small family gathering for the Otedolas as Femi marked his birthday.

The billionaire's daughter Temi shared a video from the party with fans on TikTok.

In the video, Temi showed her dad in bed as she said he felt a little tired and was allowed to rest.

Source: Legit.ng