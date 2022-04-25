In what seemed like a yearly thing, music star Orezi shared the situation of things at Lekki, Lagos after a heavy downpour

The singer shared a video and opined that the Lekki area is a scam while declaring that Ikoyi is a better place to stay on the Lagos Island

Nigerians have reacted differently to his post about the Lekki flood, most of them urged him to stop complaining and wait till the later part of the year when downpours will be heavier

Nigerian singer Orezi reminded social media users about the situation of things in Lekki, Lagos after he shared a video of the submerged area.

In the video, Orezi declared that the small rain has turned everywhere into a swimming pool.

Orezi complains about flood in Lekki. Credit: @oreziworldwide

In another post on his Instagram story, the singer declared that Ikoyi is a better place to live compared to Lekki on Lagos Island. He wrote:

"Lekki na scam na Ikoyi sure pass jare."

Nigerians react to Orezi's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Orezi's post about the flood situation in Lekki, most of them advised him to chill till the later part of the year when there will be heavier downpours.

Fashion_magicblog:

"And the main rain hasn't started."

Mko_bank:

"Y'all lament About this every year' yet you still move there."

Ladyque_1:

"Wahala for who no sabi swim."

Dope_igbo_boy:

"Ikoyi ke! Come to park view after a rainfall and you will think the whole estate is floating on water."

_Toby_loba:

"Wetin be the difference between trenches and this one?"

Charles_homeboy:

"Shebi na you wan chill with the big boys."

Burna Boy laments after crashing his Ferrari at Lekki

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy crashed one of his luxury rides, Ferrari, in the Lekki area of Lagos, and released a statement.

The African Giant confirmed the incident and said instead of people assisting him during the crash, they were just recording him.

He further said he hurt his legs but he is fine afterwards. Nigerians reacted differently to his statement.

