Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by friends and family

Even though the BBNaija host mentioned that he didn’t want any major party, his wife organized a surprise get-together for him

Ebuka’s wife shared a video on Instagram that captured all the fun moments that played out at the private celebration

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu received an overwhelming show of love from fans, friends and family members on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t stop on social media even though the BBNaiija star would have wanted it that way.

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia, recently shared an adorable video on Instagram showing how her husband’s special day went.

Apparently, the doting wife gathered close friends and family for a private celebration at their home.

“If you know Ebuka, you know he HATES his birthdays and celebrations. He warned me not to plan anything but I have coconut head. I had to celebrate him just a tiny bit as you only turn 40 once,” Cynthia wrote.

The video shared captured the moment Ebuka enjoyed a lunch date with his wife and children before he returned to a house that had been fully decorated for a party.

Watch the cute clip below:

Ebuka and other Social media users react

ebuka said:

"You're so annoying!!! If not that I love you ehn... ❤️."

the_toyosi said:

"She said but I have coconut head ."

monldn said:

"Happy birthday, more blessings and 100 years ."

sonnia_agu said:

"Cynthia baby ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you real good jare. Thanks for loving our brother and for being amazing as always ."

dineophantshang said:

"Thank you for an amazing evening, with fabulous company! I should’ve packed all the food Hostess with the mostest Our Gen Z birthday boy had fun."

chef_fregz said:

"Coconut head is good in this case!! Love you Cynthia for taking care of our bro!"

