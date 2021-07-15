Comedian Helen Paul's husband Femi said his law career is from ancient times, noting that it is backed by the bible

Helen argued that praising God falls under entertainment and that God loves to be entertained by his people

The comedian said her husband doesn't have a career but her husband opposed her viewpoint by saying entertainers are low in the cadre of things

Comedian Helen Paul and her husband Femi have got Nigerians laughing on social media.

The comedian shared a video with her husband arguing over whose career is the better one.

Helen Paul and her husband argue over their careers. Photos: @femi_bams

Lawyer vs entertainer

The video showed Helen Paul's husband sitting before a laptop as he defended his career as a lawyer with his wife who is an entertainer. According to him, law is an ancient profession and it is well respected all over the world.

Arguing that her husband cannot compare law with entertainment, Helen said entertainers control the emotions of people.

When she said lawyers only wear white and black uniforms, Helen's husband disagreed and told her to change the lawyers she associates with.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans share their opinion

ms_tunmike:

"Aunty Helen, we would not agree that one o, entertainment is not a career."

echoesvibes:

"Auntie Helen, Please, leave him alone!! You have a skill/talent and he has a certified career, an individual's metaphorical "journey". As you get mouth, he has mouth too. Please, come back and let's celebrate two mouths that shape the world. He solves a real problem and you dissolve emotional stress."

odogwu_na_kola:

"That is love right there, but he won the argument sha."

dupielapenga28:

"Haaa, I have been laughing seriously, take it easy with Oga abeg so you won’t charge to court in other room."

realwarripikin:

"He was trying to help you."

peajaes:

"Abeg leave my bro alone o, law is an ancient profession."

obafemi0905:

"Lawyers defend lies, comedians crack jokes that never exist most times, musician lies about the money they never have... Abeg... Someone must be a boss in telling lies."

Source: Legit.ng