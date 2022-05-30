Comedian Helen Paul has taken to social media to share the news of some exciting achievements in her household

The media personality disclosed that she was recently appointed as H.O.D in a US university where she currently works

In addition to her win, the funny woman disclosed that her darling husband also bagged a doctorate degree

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded Paul’s comment section with words of prayer and congratulatory messages

It is indeed a season of joyful news and celebration in the household of popular comic star, Helen Paul.

The humour merchant recently took to her Instagram page with the exciting news that she just bagged a promotion in the US university where she currently works.

Helen Paul and hubby celebrate academic achievements. Photo: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

According to Paul, she became a professor and was also appointed as the Head of Department (HOD) Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at the Heart International University, USA.

Interestingly, the good news wasn’t just about her alone as she also had something to share about her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Paul disclosed that her man also bagged a doctorate degree and is now a doctor of law.

She heartily congratulated both of them while noting that their years of hard work and sleepless nights have finally paid off.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

biolabayo1 said:

"Congratulations my dearest, you inspire me a lot."

deleodule_ said:

"Congratulations to you both, only the best deserves the crest, I rejoice with you, keep soaring like an eagle, sky is your starting point. ."

folukedaramolasalako said:

"Congratulations dearest more wins in Jesus name."

the.segunarinze said:

"Congratulations to both of you."

georginaonuoha said:

"Congratulations Helen. You are indeed an Amazon. Continue to raise the bar higher ."

Helen paul tells husband the bride price he paid has expired

In another Helen Paul news, Legit.ng previously reported that the actress joked about her new relationship status on social media.

The comedian told all those who cared to listen that she is now married on credit because her bride price has expired.

Helen then urged her husband to come and pay up the new one as she advised ladies. Her statement sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng