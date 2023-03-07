Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice, has displayed himself as a proud APC supporter on social media with his latest move

The music star recently took to the streets to campaign for APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In videos posted online, 9ice was seen going door-to-door as he campaigned for the politician and it caused a buzz on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice, has now taken to the streets to show support for All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On his different social media platforms, 9ice posted videos of himself on the streets campaigning from door-to-door for Sanwo-Olu to win.

In the videos, the Gongo Aso crooner visited market women, petty traders, barbers and more as he preached the gospel of Sanwo-Olu to them.

Videos of 9ice doing door-to-door campaign for Sanwo-Olu trends. Photos: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

In the caption of one of his videos, 9ice wrote:

“Door to door, knock on the door of your friends and enemy for His Excellency @jidesanwoolu.”

See the videos below:

Videos of 9ice going from door-to-door to campaign for Sanwo-Olu stirs mixed reactions

9ice soon became a trending topic on social media for showing support and campaigning for Sanwo-Olu’s second term. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

epitomiecraig:

“My question is why now?”

hdlanray_official:

“He woke up to news of cashing out so he quickly joined them. Sanwo-Olu featuring 9ice….no be small thing. He’s really hard working for his boss.”

carlos_smokie:

“9ice you are my Idol but we are voting LP from Top to Bottom .”

mrtundeola:

“Eii, so sapa don hold #9ice down to dis level .”

stamina774:

“After promising us Grammy you turn party agent adigun ko da bayi ooh.”

kaysunet_cryptoexchange:

“This is the only opportunity and the only right we are being able to exercise as a citizen so we are not making no mistakes again, sanwooku has done enough so we don't need his service anymore, we need someone more capable and who can speak out when real issues arise without being intimidated or control by one godfatherism!”

timilehin_oluwajuyitan:

“good job @9iceofficial your turn will soon come and you will be elected by God grace.”

cj_konnect:

“@9iceofficial u are bigger than this, I de pray for u say a God's grace go elevate.”

g_farma:

“Follow who Kno Road...Na Money sure pass .”

