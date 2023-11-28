A lucky lady has moved to the United Kindom shortly after passing out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

A lady shared a video to celebrate after she successfully relocated to the UK to start living there.

In the video, the lady, Keyna, showed how she prepared for the journey and when she arrived in the UK.

The lady successfully got a visa and moved to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@hi_keyna and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Keyna said she relocated to the UK shortly after she passed out from the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

She included a clip of her passing out and when she received her certificate of national service.

Keyna got ready as she beautified herself by making her hair and fixing new artificial nails.

The video also showed her departure from the Murtal Muhamad International Airport, Lagos, and landing in the UK.

Her relocation video inspired a lot of her followers, who went to the comment section to pray for the same level of accelerated success.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates to the UK after youth service

"Congratulations dear...I tap into your blessing."

"Congratulations darling."

"Congratulations dearest, I claim this for myself come next year June immediately after my POP."

"It's not an easy thing though but I wish you all the very best in life. Stay safe."

"This is definitely how I want my journey over there to be. Congratulations dear."

"Wow! I’m so happy for you dear. Congratulations."

"Congratulations... I tap into your miracle."

"Congratulations, dear. I pray and believe that God will make away for me."

Source: Legit.ng