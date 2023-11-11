Comedian Helen Paul has shared the heartbreaking story of how she was rejected by her aunts while growing up

She stated that she grew up with her great-grandmother who would warn her not to forget her upbringing

The professor also stated that Oshaffa warned her mother not to change her name from Helen

Nigerian comedian Helen Paul has shared the heart-wrenching rejection she battled as a child. She was a speaker at Pastor Sam Adeyemi's Day Star Ministry.

Helen Paul shares how her aunt stigmatized for being born out of wedlock. Photo credit @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

According to the woman who became a professor in 2022, her aunts stigmatised her because her mother gave birth to her outside of wedlock, and she didn't know her father.

They would warn her great-grandmother not to use the money they give her to feed Helen Paul because of her background.

Helen Paul says Oshoffa warned her mother about her name

During speech made by Paul, who is one of the best comedians in Nigerian she said while her mother was looking for how to feed her, she went to the church of the founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Samuel Oshoffa, who warned her mother not to change her name from Helen.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video of Helen Paul's speech here:

Fans react to Helen Paul's speech

Netizens have reacted to what Paul said about her growing up. Here are some of the comments below.

@houseofkomplitfoods1:

"The most beautiful thing about this story is….. those aunties will also be hearing this story and they will be ashamed of themselves."

@anniehaircollection:

"How did she not shed a tear while speaking?"

@mumsy__ire:

"Children don't ever forget how you treat them!!!"

@opeyemi.johnson.7:

"She never forgets. Children don't ever forgets how you treats them.

@shes__precious__:

"How she was able to tell this story without being emotional is surprising. Listening to this story has made me emotional.

@opeyemi.johnson.7:

"She never forgets. Children don't ever forgets how you treats them.

@shes__precious__:

"How she was able to tell this story without being emotional is surprising. Listening to this story has made me emotional.

@mizkimoraprecious:

"Just be alive to tell your st0ry..Let your most p0werful retaliations against naysayers be that you’re living a fulfilled, happy and successful life. Do not let your beginning to determine your destination."

@misshembe:

"The way she speaks is so captivating. She has perfected the art of story telling. I love her so much."

@hairbychaqueen

"A comedian in Nigeria a professor in United States stop playing. We are proud of you prof Helen paul."

@ladygoldstar:

"The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone!"

Helen Paul shares how Olu Jacob and Joke Silva impacted her life

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Paul stated that Nollywood couple Joke and Olu Jacob changed her life.

The comedian was the host at the wedding of the couple's son. After the event, she posted in her social media and noted that she attended the University of Lagos because of Joke Silva.

She added that the actress speaks eloquently, and their marriage has not hindered their acting career

Source: Legit.ng