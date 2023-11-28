Blessing CEO has finally reacted to her recent drama with Davido over alleged unpaid that led to her arrest

The controversial relationship therapist revealed she apologised to Davido after realising she didn't have the right to call him out

Blessing, in the video, also hailed Davido, who she described as a man of peace, a comment that saw netizens suggesting she was scared of going to jail

Controversial relationship counsellor and therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has opened up on what transpired at the police station after she was arrested for dragging music star David Adeleke Davido.

Blessing landed at the police station after she accused the DMW star of owing her friend IVD the sum of N 4.5m for Israel's car.

Blessing CEO describes Davido as a man of peace. Credit: @blessingceoo @davido

Source: Instagram

Hours after she made the accusation, IVD denied the claims of Davido owing him as the Unavailable singer allegedly wrote a letter to the police against Blessing for slandering his name.

Blessing CEO reveals she apologised to Davido

During a chat on HipTV, Blessing revealed she apologised to the singer after she realised she was not a debt collector and didn't have the right to call him out.

She revealed she knew Davido was hurt because he would have overlooked it.

"I can apologize to Davido 30 times because he’s a 30 billion. I realise I was not the debt collector, I realised I didn't have the right to call him out, I should have allowed the person he had the business with to do that. I knew he was hurt because normal Davido would have overlooked it. Davido is a man of peace, he no get wahala," She said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Blessing CEO apologises to Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

deerealwhitelion:

"The fear of prison is the beginning of wisdom."

pressto_thewhitelion:

"When u see wahala , humbleness will be Ur second name."

nikydegrl_cutie:

"nawaoooo blessing na mad woman she need therapy as a therapist wat kind of troubles she cause nigeria."

