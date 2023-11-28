Over the years, popular content creators and skit makers have led Nigerians to believe that there is good money in the business.

It is not uncommon to see netizens raise eyebrows when a content creator splurges millions on a house or car, especially if they are perceived as new.

Femi Oguntamu speaks about content creators making money Photo credit: @upanddownfellow

Source: Instagram

Olufemi Oguntamu is the CEO of Penzaarville Africa, a PR, digital marketing, influencing marketing and talent management company.

Penzaarville Africa manages entertainers, actors, and content creators known mostly as skit makers, such as Layi Wasabi and Broda Shaggi and also consults for Sabinus, Kiekie and many others.

Oguntamu spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about the money content creators make that affords them their luxurious lifestyle.

Is there money in content creation?

According to Oguntamu, the digital age is a blessing because once a material goes out, it has a high potential of reaching billions of people worldwide.

He said:

"Honestly, there is money in content creation, not just skit-making. I will say the generation now is blessed with digital because you can create something online, and it will reach billions of followers."

How do content creators make money?

Most content creators share their videos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, taking advantage of monetisation options on most platforms. Therefore, one video would generate a large pool of money from different sources.

Oguntamu also added that content creators make money from brands who pay them good money to represent them.

He said:

"There are wholly monetised platforms. YouTube monetises its platform, and the more followers and subscribers you get, the more money they pay you, and they pay in dollars. Facebook, too monitises its page. Aside from monetisation, brands also pay these content creators to advertise for them and pay a good amount of money. So all these things, when well managed, will earn them money to get the cars and houses you see."

From his submission, it is clear that most content creators, especially the popular ones, are getting a lot of money from videos their fans enjoy. However, these creators have other businesses besides creating videos and working for brands.

On how being a popular content creator can fetch money just because they are big, the Penzaarville Africa CEO explained how legitimate businesses aid the lavish lifestyle of some of your favourites.

He said:

"They use their face/fame to venture into other businesses when they are big and famous. A lot of them are doing other legitimate things aside from skit-making. However, they've made a name for themselves and with their faces, it’s easier for them to sell other products."

Oguntamu added that the freedom digital media affords everyone has expanded the money-making streams of most Nigerian content creators.

Simply put, he submitted:

"Unlike traditional media, print media and others where there are a lot of limitations, digital media is limitless and readily available."

