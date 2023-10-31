Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck’s living room is now trending on social media for interesting reasons

The music star shared a video of his TV as he watched the Ballon d’Or ceremony and many Nigerians focused on his TV stand

A number of netizens condemned Odumodu’s house while calling his TV stand outdated

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu aka Odumodu Blvck, is now trending on social media over where he lives.

It all started when the Dog Eat Dog crooner shared a video of his television as he gave commentary on the Ballon d’Or ceremony he was watching.

Nigerians react as Odumodu Blvck shares video of his sitting room. Photos: @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

However, rather than focusing on what he was watching, a number of Nigerians could not help but notice his living room and TV stand.

The video showed Odumodu’s big television hanging above his two-layer glass TV stand, a common one used in most Nigerian households.

The stand was used to display the rapper’s award plaques, a picture frame, his PS 5 game console and more.

See the video below:

Nigerians criticise Odumodu Blvck’s TV stand as he shares video of living room

The video of Odumodu Blvck’s TV stand soon spread on social media and it raised funny comments from Nigerians. A number of them noted that the rapper needed to upgrade his living conditions.

Read some of their comments below:

Halcy told the rapper to let go of the TV stand:

Jaddy asked why the rapper was living in such a house:

This tweep also laughed at the singer’s house:

Walmart asked if he should order furniture for the rapper:

Immanuel asked if the rapper was living in his dad’s house:

This tweep said the rapper’s room looked like a beer parlour:

This tweep called the rapper a village man:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Zeenodavid:

“Person go live within their means, una go talk, person go dey live fake life, una go still talk... y'all should let people be please.”

sonia.amah:

“Now what’s wrong with his living room.”

Biiggbattygyal:

“Average living room, do people expect him to be living in a mansion when he’s up and coming?”

mrteeflow:

“What’s wrong with his living room? Nigerians and pressuring people are like 5&6. If he indulges in illegal activities y’all will still be the one to blame him. God help Nigerians.”

_psykhoe_:

“TV stand Abi eno stand.”

iamtefta:

“Lolz that guy must be a stingy dude.”

Why Odumodu Blvck slammed Reno Omokri

In another report on Legit.ng, Odumodu Blvck slammed Reno Omokri for interviewing Naira Marley.

The rapper expressed displeasure at the interview, which he described as the stupidest thing ever.

According to Odumodu, Naira Marley's guilt or innocence was inconsequential because Omokri had no right to get into the case before the police.

Source: Legit.ng