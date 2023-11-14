Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck’s interaction with an online dancer has caused a huge stir

A content creator, Tallest Man, shared a video of himself twerking with one of his colleagues, Bobby

Odumodu Blvck was unimpressed to see the twerking men particularly because one of them was wearing his signature cap

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu aka Odumodu Blvck’s recent interaction with an online dancer has got netizens talking.

It all started when a content creator, Tallest Man, was seen twerking with another of his colleagues, Bobby, in a viral video.

Netizens react as Odumodu Blvck blasts twerking man wearing his cap. Photos: @odumodublvck_, @tallest_son_042

In the video, Tallest man was seen wearing a white singlet and white trousers paired with Odumodu Blvck’s signature Igbo cap while whining and shaking his backside on camera.

The two men were seen giving it their all as they twerked even better than most ladies in the viral video.

Odumodu Blvck reacts as man wears his signature cap while twerking

The video of the twerking soon spread online and Odumodu Blvck later caught wind of it on his X app.

The rapper was however not pleased by the display and he took to his page to express his displeasure, especially seeing as one of them was wearing a cap he has been known to rock.

Odumodu reacted to the video by ordering the twerking man who was wearing his cap to take it off immediately. He wrote:

“MR MAN BETTER COMMOT THAT CAP FOR YOUR HEAD.”

See the video and Odumodu’s comment below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck blasts twerking man for wearing his style of cap

Odumodu’s reaction to the video of the twerking men was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them accused him of not being tolerant while others lamented over the rate of men acting like women. Read some of their comments below:

Baron said the rapper jammed Odumodu Pink:

Henry claimed the twerking men wanted to spoil the rapper’s brand:

Broda Mike said the cap does not belong to the rapper:

Cocoberrry_:

“I really miss the days when men were not dragging “who twerks better” with women .”

Timwesttt:

“Men fell off. We used to go to war and conquer villages and cities. Now we twerk on the gram and wear makeup!!!”

Itsvibesangel_:

“First date question.. do you twerk in public?”

anniebestowed:

“How can a man twerk pass me? The only part of my body that shakes when I dance or try to twerk is my shoulder.”

Betty.afolami:

“Whatever is in the water this days Them boys wanna be one of the gworls so bad .. dem don Dey put estrogen for our water ?”

Okm_herbal:

“With the way men are turning into women, e go hard to find husband in the future o Ah lord, protect my in law for me abeg.”

Dayotage:

“Men fell off.”

captain__linda:

“I wish I can dance half of what they’re dancing. Waste of bumbum .”

sochima1_:

“Because na him invent the cap? Mtcheeew.”

