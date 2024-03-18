Nigerian singer Paul Okoye recently went after a troll who dragged his ex-wife, mother, and current girlfriend

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats veteran criticised women who spend fortunes on wigs to impress men

This led the hair vendor to vent her anger on the Psquare artist in a comment section, which didn't end there as the singer took it on her DM

Famous Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, recently found himself in some online controversy.

The Psquare stormed the DM of wig sealer after she criticised his ex-wife, mother, and girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, over his statement about women's passionate love for wigs.

Paul Okoye locks horns with hair vendor over girlfriend, ex-wife and mum. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy, in his statement, claimed that guys didn't care about the cost of the wigs ladies wear and argued that they are more interested in what lies inside the skull.

In response to the singer's remark, a wig dealer took it personally and mocked his family while ruminating on his divorce from Anita Okoye.

The lady also slammed Paul's current relationship with social media influencer Ivy Ifeoma, referring to her as 'a stick' and tagging the singer and everyone in the comment.

In response to the triggering comment, Paul Okoye ran to the hair vendor's DM to body shame her, asking her to focus on her weight rather than his family matter.

The lady resumed where she had left off, again insulting the singer while claiming to be his ex-wife Anita Okoye's cousin.

She made all sorts of claims, including about the singer's sexual life and his past relationships.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Rudeboy's DM with troll

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obamusic_tzl:

"Social media eahI blame Rudy for replying her silly ass, some matters no even need reply let a barking dog to keep barking she can’t even say this in his face smh."

mizruthie:

"Before you take sides, the hair vendor tagged him and insulted him first."

osikaniama:

"She tagged him with insults first and he also responded with insults and she’s now playing victim??"

funkybee_collection1:

"I will not support this lady on this. Drop your comment why did you have to tag him and is ex wife."

__joketaiwo:

'"I am embarrassed on behalf of these ladies !!!! Is it a crime to show one’s wife to the world ? How else can one be beautiful ? Mtcheewwwww."

sage_babalola:

"Let’s put emotions aside and ignore his celebrity status in analysing this. She insulted him ,body shamed his girlfriend and had the audacity to tag them. If you want to be a troll ,expect retaliation."

chyddo:

"So many artificial out there that people now think trolling a natural woman should be a flex. This is a man that is humble enough to see the beauty of someone you consider basic. Love lives there."

emceecoco.t:

"Why is she trying to play victim card ; she firstly insulted him , and he replied her ; so what ??? Body shame ??? Didn’t you insult his dick , is his dick not part of his own body . You can’t take half of what you give to others , lol."

lagracybarbie:

"You insulted him first and he responded and why re you involving his girlfriend please I won't even applaud you am sure your cousin didn't ask you to fight her baby daddy . You were rude."

___omololasilver___:

"All these celebrities no one gree for anybody again ooO..if you talk you collect."

mo.ni.soh:

"You insulted him first, so what should we do now? Fight for you? Be like you dey mad."

