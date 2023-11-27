Streetpop artist Portable has weighed in on the trending divorce issue between Davido's man, Isreal DMW and his wife, Sheila

Portable in a clip, advised Isreal DMW on how to avoid heartbreak and sudden crash of one's marriage as a celebrity

Zazu, in his video, advise Isreal to stay strong while telling him to marry more than one woman so that when one leaves, he wouldn't feel it too much

Outspoken Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has sparked reactions online as he shares his thoughts about the recent crash of Isreal Afeare's marriage.

In a clip, the singer advised the Davido's man to stay strong and get another woman to replace his wife.

Portable advises Isreal DMW on how to deal with his estranged wife, Sheila. Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@portablebaeby

He noted that Isreal DMW is the cause of his own problem by marrying just one wife. Portable advised Isreal DMW to take after him and marry more than one woman so that when one misbehaves and leaves, he wouldn't even feel it.

Portable slammed Sheila for cheating on Isreal DMW

The Streetpop artist, in his post, slammed Isreal DMW's wife for breaking the heart of the logistics manager.

He noted that he doesn't understand why Israel's wife would be angry that her husband is loyal to his boss, Davido.

Portable also shared in the clip that Isreal has done well by leaving his marriage, which was barely 12 months ago.

Watch Portable's video advising Isreal below:

See the reactions that trailed Portable's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's video as he advised Isreal DMW:

@kemmod17ventures:

"May we not find ourselves in a situation that Portable will be our marriage counselor."

@chyddo:

"Isreal and his wife can still work it out, these days the cause of separation is infidelity but that wasn’t their own cause, he actually met her a virgin and she met him an easy going man, he is still that easy going man. I dont like couples parting ways over things that can be settled easily. Love and marriage is not an easy route."

@kingkopay:

"If this guy go school he go dethrone tinubu."

@iameniolamyde:

"You can decide to love and dislike portable in the span of 24 hours and your feelings would both be valid."

@kizimege:

"He is talking from experience.......and it is working for him...."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"The house that pounds noisily thinks the silent ones don’t eat."

@armanijayson:

"Show me another person as real as this guy! The laugh!"

@evakidbtc:

"If this guy go school, e go sabi pass Wole Soyinka."

@iamhenryarnold:

"Marry your friend WAHALA , Marry a Virgin TROUBLE . Na wa o."

Isreal DMW finally spills the reason for his marriage crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Isreal DMW where he revealed why his marriage to Sheila Courage crashed barely a year after their wedding.

In a post shared on his social media page, Isreal revealed that even though he met his estranged wife untouched, it didn't stop her from being deceptive and ungrateful.

Davido's logistics manager shared in his post how he changed Sheila's life by spoiling her with expensive jewellery, clothes, shoes, bags, hair, and phones before marriage.

