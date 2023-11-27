Nosa Rea has made a video where he took time to talk to Israel DMW and his estranged wife about their marriage

According to him, marriage does not have a manual, they get to learn as they stay together in peace

He told Israel to continue serving Davido if that is what puts food on their table and added that they should settle

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, professionally known as Nosa Rex has made a video where he advised one of Davido's trusted aides, Israel Afeare better known as Israel DMW, and his estranged wife, Shelia about their marriage.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Israel's union with his wife had hit the rocks. The two have been washing their dirty linen in public since then.

One of the bones of contention was the fact that Shelia accused Israel of being a slave to his boss, Davido.

In the recording, Nosa Rex noted that prostrating for Davido is what puts food on their table, he should go ahead and do it so that he can be able to feed his wife.

Nosa Rex says marriage does not have a manual

The Nollywood actor used his union as an example and noted that marriage does not have a guideline. He further stated that Israel and his wife should try and settle their differences and learn from their mistake.

In the clip Nosa also made it known that it is good for lovers to date before they get married. According to him, quarrel in marriage is not a big deal. They would outgrow it.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Nosa Rex's video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Nosa Rex where he advised Israel about his marriage. Here are some of the comments below.

@mary_lazarus:

"When I marry I will drop my 2 cents. For now whatever you say is correct ."

@chisycravings:

"Wise words. Marriage has no manual."

@doneghluis:

"Nosa Rex come collect one cold Heineken."

officialnosaobaseki:

"Words on marble."

@nony_chillz:

"Kuntus master ahs said it ll."

@adahorxyz:

"Patient is a venture."

@mjskyers:

"You just entertained and educated us simultaneously!"

@officialsirkome:

"Very simple Babarex thank u for this."

@big_kendric:

"Na free counsel be this, wey people Dey pay to get. Marriage nor get manual."

@awelegq1:

"Baba you just said it all. Na wisdom and facts you just dish out freely."

