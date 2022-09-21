“This Yoruba Demon Thing Is a Lie, It’s Not a Tribe Thing”: BBNaija’s Uriel Laments After Suffering Heartbreak
- BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, took to her Instagram page to share her experience about the recent heartbreak she suffered from her partner
- The reality star noted that the idea of heartbreak is not synonymous with the Yoruba tribe alone as the society painted it to be
- Her hilarious statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans sharing their opinions about breakfast
There is a general saying that nobody is above breakfast, and it seemed former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 star, Uriel Oputa, is a victim of one as she shared her experience online.
The reality star corrected the notion that heartbreaks are served only by Yoruba guys as she narrated what she suffered at the hands of an Igbo partner.
Uriel insisted that she saw pepper while she was with the person and concluded that heartbreak is not a tribe thing.
According to her:
"Let me tell you this Yoruba demon thing is a lie, the person wey show me correct ose with a side dish of pepper soup na Igbo I saw shege. It's not a tribe thing biko."
Check out the post below:
Nigerians react to Uriel's comments about heartbreaks
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uriel's post about heartbreaks not being a tribe thing.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:
Albysvend:
"Very very true same way zodiac sign has nothing to do with character, because twins never have same character, genes and envirolmental factors are why you behave the way you do but genZ no go let us hear word."
Teezmolly:
"If Yoruba boy serve u breakfast, u go feel the pepper. Dear Uriel, that’s the big difference."
Bt_apparel:
"Uriel and love shaaaa I pray she finally finds love."
Chiziterem___:
"Igbo guys especially imo state men."
Demi.ache:
"Na even calabar show me shege and na bcus e sabi do am well na why I no wan leave Abeg if you be calabar send me message make I use you console myself."
Mriykeoflondon:
"Breakfast knows no tribe, skin colour, age or position in the society."
Hiebywhumey:
"Breakfast nah National cake e go touch everybody ooo! E don touch Uriel I no dey wait for my own oooo."
Ogboju_ode_ninu_igbo_irumale:
"Yoruba demons go give you breakfast still give you takeaway with am."
BBNaija's Uriel shares dating tips for her admirers
Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa disclosed how she desires to enjoy every of her date times with her admirers.
The reality star said she prefers herself and her admirer to just share a bottle of drinks instead of splashing money on it.
She further revealed that she loves it more when she and her man spoil themselves at home instead of outside.
