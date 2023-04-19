Veteran actress Rita Dominic is in a celebratory mood as she marks her first traditional wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 19

The talented actress also shared some lovely throwback pictures from her traditional wedding to her husband, Fidelis Anosike

Many celebrities, as well as fans, have stormed her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her

Popular Nigerian actress Rita Dominic is all excited as she marks her first 'tradiversary' (traditional wedding anniversary) on Tuesday, April 19.

Rita took to her Instagram page to share throwback pictures from the traditional wedding to her husband Fidelis Anosike, which took place in Owerri, Imo state, in 2022.

Rita Dominic shares old pictures from her traditional wedding. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

An adorable video from the ceremony that got many people talking captured the moment Rita and her new husband cut their wedding cake in front of friends and family members.

Sharing the pictures from last year, the moviemaker added a caption that read:

"19th April, one year today..❤ #tradiversary."

See the pictures she shared below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Rita Dominic

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

lalaakindoju:

"Already. Happy anniversary mama Ree. God bless and keep you."

pretty_ada01:

"Wooow one year already ❤️❤️."

lolamaja:

"Congratulations and Happy Anniversary! May your home forever be filled with love and laughter ."

charlesinojie:

"Wow Now, now, now? E just be like say na yesterday for my eyes. Congratulations Queen ❤️."

chinneyloveofficial:

"How time flies….. God bless your union."

realsusanpeters:

"Happy anniversary ❤️."

queenelenora:

"Time flies. Many more years to you both ❤️."

oby_christina:

"WhaaoaW!!! It's one already?❤️❤️❤️."

naijasalesmaker:

"Wow! It's already a year. Congratulations @ritadominic God bless your home abundantly ."

nuellamartins_propertiesinabj:

"OmG sis Congratulations once again. The Lord is good and has done wonderful things. ."

asamma_lolo:

"Yessss‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ how time fliesI was there it was a Moviee. Happy anniversary Aunty and to forever happiness ."

the.beulah:

"Time flies for real! ."

ronniedikko:

"Whao ! Happy Anniversary. Stronger blissfully bond in Jesus name."

Rita Dominic dresses like a trenches babe

Rita Dominic amused her fans with her post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of different photos showing her dressed like a trenches babe.

Dominic has been known to keep things classy with her outfit, and it amused many to see her rocking bright-coloured leggings, gold hair, over-the-top makeup and more bizarre looks.

Source: Legit.ng