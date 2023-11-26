Today, November 26, 2023, made it one year since the extravagant wedding of Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike

The old-time screen beauty took to social media to remind her fans and followers of the splendour of her big day

Sharing lovely pictures of herself and her man, she noted that she will still be unveiling a collection of photos for the occasion and to celebrate Christmas

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 26, 2023.

Rita, who had a magnificent marriage ceremony that drew everyone's attention in 2022, gleefully shared moments from their wedding on her Instagram, stating that it was one year already.

Rita Dominic celebrates her first wedding anniversary Credit: @ritadominic

The movie star noted that over the coming days until December, she will unveil a collection of photos from her big day that have yet to make it to the public.

Rita's exotic wedding held in a building that was said to be about 900 years old in North Yorkshire, England was showered with love by family, friends, and Nollywood colleagues.

See her post below

Fans and celebrities join Rita Dominic to celebrate her anniversary

Her fans and colleagues left warm messages to commemorate her special day.

See their comments below:

realomosexy:

"Happy Anniversary. Peace and Love always , Amen ."

k8henshaw:

"Happy wedding anniversary to my darling REEEEEEDEEEEEE, the most yellow of them all mbok and Fidelis."

beverly_afaglo:

"Congratulations my star ⭐️ ❤️ many more years to come."

onlyspecial_eagle:

"One of the finest bride I know and love."

mr_castle_castle:

"Forever together is the deal ….. God continue to bless this union."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Happy Anniversary. I wish you both forever and a day."

omaaezebude:

"Happy anniversary to you and yours, God bless your home."

julietorieche_26:

"Alreadyyyyyyy, God is indeed God.Huge congratulations. Hwa more countless years to come with marital bliss ijmn. AMEN."

houseofchichi:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people. May God keep blessing your marriage."

eyebreakdrules:

"Many more beautiful years to go My people. happy anniversary."

