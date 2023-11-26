Isreal DMWE has shared a video of one of his friends, Alfred, talking about the kind of woman Sheila is

Alfred revealed Isreal was ready to build a life and home with his ex-wife, and she deceived him with her 'purity'

He blasted Sheila for trying to talk Isreal into leaving Davido after years of unwavering loyalty

Still on the messy drama surrounding the end of the marriage, Isreal DMW has shared a video of his friend calling out Sheila.

Alfred revealed Isreal treated his ex-wife well and carried her to all the popular and expensive places in Benin.

Isreal's friend curses his ex-wife Sheila Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

He tagged Sheila and her parents, especially her mum, as evil people, seeing as Isreal was ready to build a him with her.

Alfred further noted that Isreal's ex-wife deceived him with her 'purity' tag in exchange for the fame she desperately wanted.

He urged his friend to make his ex-wife pay for her sins and for telling him to leave Davido.

According to Alfred, Isreal became popular through Davido after working for several politicians who did not care about him.

In his opinion, Sheila should have tasked her ex-husband to remain loyal to Davido as he let go of a N140m gig to show up at their wedding.

Alfred dared Sheila to reply to his video the way she had been calling out Isreal, who was warned that the worst place to pick a wife from is a church.

Appreciating his friend for standing up for him, Juju, as he is fondly called, captioned the video with:

"Thank you Albert. You warned me then."

Watch the video below:

