Isreal's wife Sheila Courage has shared her side of how their marriage went down after he posted his online

The makeup artist denied claims of how her ex turned the life of her parents around after they met

Sheila also clarified that she had no problem with her husband serving Davido; she only encouraged him to build something for himself as well

Isreal DMW's wife Sheila has replied to his claims in the post calling her out about how their marriage ended.

In her equally lengthy post, Sheila urged the public to hold her ex-husband responsible if anything happened to her or her family.

Sheila shared details about her marriage to Isreal Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@sheila.courage

She revealed Isreal went to her mum's shop to beat her up and finally tagged the police even though she was advised not to bring it online.

Did anyone deceive Isreal?

Contrary to Isreal's claim in his post, Sheila revealed he deceived her family, especially her father, who took a genuine liking to him.

On Isreal making her family comfortable, Sheila disclosed that even though her father is not a billionaire, he took up his responsibilities and sorted his family's bills.

She corroborated Isreal's story on how they met. She disclosed that he relentlessly pursued her and showed her father different certificates from church, claiming to be born again before they got married.

What did Sheila endure in the marriage?

Isreal's ex-wife revealed shocking details of how she and her mum were physically abused and claimed she was locked out of her matrimonial home.

Sheila added that she was constantly threatened and accused of refusing to get pregnant, and her mental health took a hit.

She called Isreal an unaccountable and unproductive man who refused to be advised because Benin men can't be controlled.

Did Sheila have any issue with Isreal serving Davido?

The makeup artist lastly addressed Isreal's claim about her having an issue with his working with Davido.

Sheila noted that she did not have reservations and only advised her husband to start a business and build a legacy for himself.

According to her, he just wanted him to have something going on for himself, a motion his family also supported as it was a concern to everyone.

Reactions to Sheila's post

Netizens shared different opinions about Isreal's wife's side of the story. Read some comments sighted below:

Isreal's wife confirms end of their marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheila confirmed rumours that their marriage had crashed less than one year into their union.

The logistics manager had shared a photo taken from their wedding ceremony and tagged his wife.

In a surprising turn of events, Isreal's wife reposted the photo and blasted him, saying she would remain his wife in his dreams.

