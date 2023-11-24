A Nigerian boy has earned the admiration of people following his display of impeccable arithmetic capabilities

An MC showed off the lad as he solicited help to put him back in school and funds for his eye surgery

In split seconds, the boy provided answers to seemingly difficult maths questions without flinching

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy, identified as Isaac Nyan, has astounded people with his incredible maths skill.

Akin Abolade, a wedding MC and host, did a video of the boy, dubbing him a 'human calculator.

Isaac Nyan is dubbed a 'human calculator.' Photo Credit: @mrlilgaga

Source: Instagram

Akin revealed the boy has an eye problem and has been out of school for a year. The kindhearted man solicited financial support to help solve these challenges Isaac is battling.

Showcasing Isaac's skill, Akin tested him with arithmetic questions and was blown away as the lad provided answers in seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The MC was so impressed that he called the boy a wizard. When asked how he does it, Isaac said it is all in his head.

Watch the video below:

His maths skill amazed people

top_boi_cityy said:

"Somebody tagging @donjazzy, watin don jazzy wan do for this matter abeg make una allow baba rest."

psalmmyzino_ said:

"Dis one won’t trend since d boi no do BBL… naija my country."

baba_olorunosebi said:

"Genius❤️."

officialdjdecencydspin said:

"Why can’t you drop the boy direct account details or his mom account."

iam_aybella said:

"Akin God will make u a blessing for this boy and I shall contribute as well...I love you boy..."

scentmeupbygaga said:

"This is impressive I don find maths teacher for my unborn child."

blazeisfunny said:

"Dem no go see this one help. Na person wey go do yansh dem go dey post. Mtchew."

@oloriperfumes said:

"Ah see Talent oh God! This boy suppose enter Guinness book."

Street hawker impresses with his maths skill

In a related report, a video of a street hawker providing answers to complex maths questions had thrilled netizens.

The kid was seen on the street, but it appeared he has a lot of talents and numerical skills which came to the fore in the short clip.

He was standing before a man who posed maths questions to him in rapid succession and in a complicated way.

He did not give up as the questions kept coming for him to answer.

Boy displays amazing maths skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy had displayed his stunning maths skill.

Don Prince affectionately referred to the intelligent boy as a 'human calculator so talented'.

Ranging from multiplication, the young prodigy astounded viewers with his mental arithmetic capabilities, leaving many in awe of his extraordinary gift.

Don Prince's video has gained significant attention and admiration from TikTok users, who expressed their amazement and appreciation for the boy's exceptional mathematical skills.

Source: Legit.ng