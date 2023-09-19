It's been quite a tough month for many within the Nigerian entertainment industry as Yoruba movie stars mourn the passing of Akeem Alamutu

Ace film star Odunlade Adekola has stirred emotions online as he shares a clip of the Islamic burial procession of his senior colleague Akeem Alamutu

In the viral clip, other Nollywood stars were seen, like Kolawole Ajeyemi, Jigan, Ijebu and many more

The Nigerian movie industry has lost another of its many greats as veteran actor Akeem Alamutu, aka Eba, passes on September 18, 2023.

Famous actor and Yoruba industry stalwart Odunlade Adekola was one of the many faces at Eba's burial procession.

Photos of Odunlade Adekola and other actors at the burial of veteran, Akeem Alamutu. Photo credit: @odunladeadekola/@princesss077

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Eba was 63 years old when he died.

Odunlade Adekola mourns Akeem Alamutu

Other faces at Eba's burial procession were Kolawole Ajeyemi, Jigan, Ijebu and many more. However, Odunlade Adekola's post on his page mourning Mr Alamutu has stirred emotions the most online.

He described the veteran as a legend and an elder in the industry who deserved much more than he ever got.

Read an excerpt of the actor's caption:

"We lost another legendary Actor. Elder Akeem Alamutu. Live a simple life. And always remember everything will become history!"

See Odunlade's post below:

Other movie stars, not the burial procession, reacts

See some of the reactions that Odunlade Adekola's video stirred online:

@funkejenifaakindele:

"May his soul rest in peace. It is well."

@iam.oluwabjay:

"I go delete this IG o. Iku everywhere."

@authenticmuy:

"Hmmm… It is well. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@jayeola_monje:

"Lord this month ooo rest in peace."

@iamshaffybello:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@imperfectamy:

"At least this one na Elder. May his soul rest in peace."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Rest In Peace sir."

@omowunmiajiboye:

"Goodnight sir, rest well legend."

@azeeezarh:

"I believe showing this side of the dead isn’t necessary. I mean on social media thou."

@thereal_gloryboi:

"Wait ooo wetting Dey sup this day’s ‍♂️God abegi ooo."

Source: Legit.ng