A lady on TikTok shared a video to inform the public that her wedding is barely 24 hours away

However, the lady lamented that despite being the bride at the nuptials, her mother was still sending her around

In the video, she was spotted carrying a big bot, like someone who went to fetch water at the stream

A TikTok lady shared a video on the platform, informing her followers that her wedding was fast approaching.

However, the lady said her mother has refused to stop sending her around the compound to do domestic chores.

The lady said her mother refused to allow her to rest. Photo credit: TikTok/@henrickamaame.

In a video she posted, the lady, Abynar June, was spotted carrying a large pot on her head as if she had gone to the stream early in the morning.

Abynar said her wedding was less than 24 hours away, and she was still running errands for her mother.

She captioned the video"

"I swear you won't believe it if I tell you that tomorrow is my white wedding, and I'm being sent like this. African mothers......"

Many of her followers related to the post and shared their own experiences when they were getting married.

Reactions as lady runs errands for mum 24 hours to her wedding

@user5813603903279 said:

"On my traditional wedding, they kept sending me massage till my hubby's people came and I was given wine to look 4 my hubby without bathing."

@Beautygracia said:

"I was pampered and my sisters were angry because they had to do everything for me."

@Antwiwaa said:

"My mom just lied to me that she's sick, took leave off work, only to get here for her to tell me to iron her dress for a wedding tomorrow."

@omowunmi Kim-smile said:

"On my introduction morning, na me and one of my friends go fill gas."

