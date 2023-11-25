"Tomorrow is My Wedding": Bride Laments as Her Mother Sends Her to Fetch Water, Video Goes Viral
- A lady on TikTok shared a video to inform the public that her wedding is barely 24 hours away
- However, the lady lamented that despite being the bride at the nuptials, her mother was still sending her around
- In the video, she was spotted carrying a big bot, like someone who went to fetch water at the stream
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
A TikTok lady shared a video on the platform, informing her followers that her wedding was fast approaching.
However, the lady said her mother has refused to stop sending her around the compound to do domestic chores.
In a video she posted, the lady, Abynar June, was spotted carrying a large pot on her head as if she had gone to the stream early in the morning.
Abynar said her wedding was less than 24 hours away, and she was still running errands for her mother.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
She captioned the video"
"I swear you won't believe it if I tell you that tomorrow is my white wedding, and I'm being sent like this. African mothers......"
Many of her followers related to the post and shared their own experiences when they were getting married.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady runs errands for mum 24 hours to her wedding
@user5813603903279 said:
"On my traditional wedding, they kept sending me massage till my hubby's people came and I was given wine to look 4 my hubby without bathing."
@Beautygracia said:
"I was pampered and my sisters were angry because they had to do everything for me."
@Antwiwaa said:
"My mom just lied to me that she's sick, took leave off work, only to get here for her to tell me to iron her dress for a wedding tomorrow."
@omowunmi Kim-smile said:
"On my introduction morning, na me and one of my friends go fill gas."
Filling station attendant marries her customer
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got married to a filling station attendant.
The man went to buy fuel at the filling station, and he ended up falling in love with the lady.
The video telling their love story went viral and grabbed attention on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng