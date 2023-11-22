Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, appeared in court on Wednesday, November 22, to tell his side of the story concerning the singer's death

After a series of questions, Adura was asked for the primary suspect in Mohbad's death, and he mentioned Prime Boy

Prime Boy is the late singer's friend, and according to reports, they got into a fight the night before Mohbad's death

Ilerioulwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad's case, has taken a new turn in court as his younger brother Adura Aloba testified in court recently.

The young boy, during his questioning at the court that sat on Wednesday, November 22, revealed the prime suspect involved in his brother's death.

After several questions, Adura revealed that the late singer's childhood friend, Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Prime Boy, is the major suspect.

Recall that Prime Boy turned himself in after the police declared him wanted over the fight he had with Mohbad before his death.

According to reports, the court will bring in Primeboy for questioning on December 6.

Also, Legit.ng reported that Primeboy, after submitting himself for questioning, called out Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, for trying to frame him.

Reactions to Adura'sThe lawyers asked Adura different questions, revelation

victoriageorge119:

"But that wound no fit kill person like that, believe me mohbad was poison on the day of the show and because of how he feel after he sang he had to go early only for prime boy to provoke him and that lead to the wound he got. For the injection I think because he was poison that why the injection reacted in his system that lead to his death. #justiceForMohbad."

ronkegaily:

"I knew this twist was coming,but the truth can't be hidden forever the case has just began one thing I know for sure is moh will get justice and every single soul involved will go down."

iamolamyte:

"Trust me with the way these going justice will prevail. Judges and police are not social media people they are trained and the truth will be revealed no matter how they lie."

mide_richmond:

"As expected."

adejumo_damilola:

"He talked about only prime boy Uhmmmmm Shey Wunmi was not there wen Dey injected her Husband nii?"

marychinenye.okafor.3:

"Make dem leave wunmi alone. At least Mohbad brother did not mention her."

flora_mabel4joy:

"But they asked him if he witnessed any fights at the show, and he said NO, he said Wunmi and Mohbad had a fight when they got home after the show. And he was asked again how come you said Prime boy is your suspect? He said Wunmi told him Mohbad had a fight with prime boy."

Primeboy's mum cries out for help

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the arrest of Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Primeboy, and statements on social media, a woman who claimed to be his mum cried out for help in a video.

The woman assured netizens that he was innocent and had nothing to gain from killing his best friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

Primeboy's mum added that the stand she displays her wares on was built for her by Mohbad and Primeboy because they were both her sons.

