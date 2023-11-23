A video of fast-rising act Ayra Starr's mum has sparked cute and hilarious reactions on social media

The singer's beautiful mum looked like a Gen Z babe as she rocked oversized jeans, a white top and sneakers

Ayra's mum danced to one of her songs, danced along and got netizens drooling over her

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr's mum, is one of her biggest fans.

In a video sighted online, she was seen dancing to her daughter's latest single, Rhythm and Blues.

Ayra Starr's mum dances in video Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@DAMIADENUGA

Ayra's mum turned into a video vixen as she gently swayed from side to side and lifted her legs as she choreographed according to the lyrics of the song.

She rocked oversized blue jeans, white top and sneakers, an entry into the cool Gen Z babes league.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr's Rush has been nominated for the 2024 Grammys.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Ayra Starr's mum

While some netizens drooled over the singer's mum's beauty, others urged her to talk to her daughter about her dressing.

@A_RWAC:

"Is she single? I’m asking for myself."

@iam_jerryboy:

"Na the real sabi girl be this."

@Opebalz:

"Them say beauty is in the eyes of the beholder , but this her beauty Dey all of us eyes."

@Updateboyx:

"Imagine the beauty in her early 20s."

@simon_akubo:

"The woman is beautiful. I wonder how Arya Star sews her dresses with half a yard of fabric if her mum dresses like this."

@Ojoma321:

"See where her vibes originated ….so beautiful."

@iamroeking:

"As she should be, but make she tell Ayra to sew longer skirts."

@TheBoyCelestial:

"Na person mom dey slay effortlessly so, na soso iro and buba some ladies go to once they marry."

@Nksweeedy:

"Wooooww so beautiful. She must be very proud of her daughter."

Source: Legit.ng