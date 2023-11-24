A lady who is the last born of her family is now the first person to travel abroad, and the video has emerged

In the short clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, the lady was spotted celebrating at the airport in front of her family

Her siblings and parents watched as she celebrated shortly before her departure from Nigeria

A Nigerian lady successfully relocated abroad, and a heartwarming video of her journey has emerged online.

The video was posted by Feyy, who said the lady who travelled abroad is her younger sister.

The lady is the first in her family to travel abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyyest_.

In the video, the lady was surrounded by her family as she was celebrating her imminent departure.

They were at the airport to see her off. She was making 'shakara' and calling herself a celebrity, especially as she was the first in her family to travel abroad.

Despite being the lastborn of the family, she became the first to travel out. Her siblings watched with strong faces as she celebrated.

Fey captioned the video:

"Last born but you are the first to travel out of the country. My sisters and their doings. I’m going to miss her so much."

Reactions as lady relocates abroad in style

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

