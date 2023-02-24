Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has got many of her fans buzzing with excitement after she shared a video of her mum

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Sabi Girl star posted a video of her mother dancing to her latest song and said she’s her biggest fan

A number of social media users could not help but drool over Ayra’s mum’s beauty, as some of them asked if she was single

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has now let fans know where she got her hotness from after posting a video of her mother.

On her official Instagram page, the Rush crooner shared a video of her mother dancing to her latest song, Sability.

In the video, the music star’s youthful-looking mum was seen whining her waist as she danced and sang along to her daughter’s song.

Video of singer Ayra Starr's hot mother leaves fans drooling. Photos: @ayrastarr

In the post's caption, Ayra Starr called her mother her biggest fan. She wrote:

“My mom is my biggest fannnnn.”

See the viral video below:

Fans drool over Ayra Starr’s beautiful mother as she dances in video

Shortly after the 20-year-old Mavin singer shared the video of her mother on her Instagram page, many of her fans rushed to her comment section to drool over her hotness. Several netizens noted that they had seen where Ayra Starr got her good looks.

Read some of their reactions below:

Symplysimi:

“She's so cute.”

thisthingcalledfashionn:

“I see where the hotness came from.”

suur_dehan:

“She’s the original sabi girl ❤️.”

wurld_famous11:

“Is your mom single? Asking for my dad.”

thebeckyjoe:

“Not me waiting for mummy to turn Such a beautiful mom.”

gohard_or_gohome_1:

“Make she turn back first I wan check something.”

cay4ord:

“Is ur mom single?”

djyunggreg:

“How come u no get meat?”

t.u.b.a.b.a:

“Thanks for the update, we don see her page…. Make I go fill my sugar mummy form.”

blvcklanreo:

“Is your mummy searching?”

desmond_king_10:

“But your mama get yansh oooo why you no get abeg na your mama I want now not you again.”

classic_bene_diction:

“Why she get yash you no get yash?”

vin_ikenna:

"Your mama dey enter boy's eyes."

justlois_albert:

"Ayra dear I hope your daddy can fight cause this one wey you bring e investment come outside so‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ it really be your own kids sometimes."

Ayra Starr's mum rocks mini skirt as she imitates daughter in video

Ayra Starr's mum is aware of her daughter's reputation with her mini skirts and tiny outfits.

A video of the mum of four dressed up like her daughter has sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral video, Ayra's mum wore a gown, typical of older women. Then she transitioned into a pleated mini skirt, blue crop top, accessorized by white sneakers, black shades, and headphones, just like the singer.

