Davido and his family have a lot to be thankful for this year, and they celebrated Thanksgiving in style

In videos shared by one of his cousins, Nike, the singer's dad led his family in the celebration

Nike showed off the sumptuous meal, and Davido's wife Chioma was sighted during the family time

November 23 was Thanksgiving, and Davido's family, the Adeleke's, joined in the celebration from Atlanta.

In videos shared on Instagram, the entire family came under one roof under the leadership of the patriarch, Davido's dad, Deji Adeleke.

Davido's family celebrates Thanksgiving Photo credit: @davido/@nikos_babii

He was sighted at the table with other family members flanking him on the sides of the table.

Davido's cousin, Nike, who made the video, showed off the spread of mouthwatering food specially prepared for the occasion.

The singer's wife, Chioma, was seen with his cousins as they joined the celebration.

This Thanksgiving is special to the Adelekes, especially Davido, as they recently welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl.

Recall that the singer and Chioma lost their first child, Ifeanyi, last year in a tragic pool accident.

See clips from the Thanksgiving below:

